Lidl Invests Over €500m In Serbia In First Five Years

German discounter Lidl has invested more than €550 million in Serbia in the first five years since it commenced operations in the country and employed over 3,300 people.

Lidl is ranked first in terms of overall customer satisfaction in Serbia, according to research conducted by Gfk for the year 2023, the company noted.

The company is also emerged on top in terms of overall satisfaction in the categories of fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as bakeries.

Product Assortment

Lidl Serbia is also making a significant contribution to the Serbian economy through exports. The company has exported goods worth more than €30 million to Lidl’s retail network in the region and certain European countries.

Domestic suppliers offer more than 600 products, some through locally known brands and others through products sold under the discount chain's own brands.

In addition, Lidl includes in its permanent assortment the product line S ljubavlju, domaće (Homemade with love), comprising around 100 products from Serbian suppliers.

In 2021, the discounter rolled out the private-label brand with about 80 SKUs sourced from local producers, including fresh milk, natural and fruit yoghurts, homemade greaves, Srem pie crust, Fruška Gora cheese, raspberries and dried meat, among others.

Lidl Serbia

The retailer is also one of the most desirable employers in Serbia and has been presented with the 'Top Employer Serbia' and 'Top Employer Europe' certificates for three years in a row.

Lidl currently operates in Serbia through two logistics centres in Nova Pazova and Lapovo, which are in charge of supplying to its network of around 67 stores in 38 different cities.

The company has long-term plans to expand its business in Serbia with the opening of more stores.