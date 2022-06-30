Lidl Outperformed French Grocery Market In May-June Period: Kantar

Lidl was the best-performing retailer in the French grocery market in the period from 16 May to 16 June, according to the latest data from Kantar, with the discounter reporting a 0.4 percentage point gain in the period.

According to the data for the 'P6' period, Lidl now stands on 8.1% market share, with its performance boosted by an increased number of shoppers (+784,000) visiting its stores.

An increase in media spend (+21%) has also helped lift the discounter's presence, with increased numbers of shoppers demonstrating loyalty to the brand, and considering it to have a good choice of products, Kantar said.

Rival Aldi reported a 0.1 percentage point increase in the period, and now sits on 2.8% share – the discounter recruited an additional 430,000 customers in the period, Kantar said.

Carrefour Maintains Performance

Elsewhere, Carrefour continued its good recent momentum, seeing a 0.1 percentage point increase in P6 (it now boasts a market share of 19.8%), with this dynamism driven by the group's convenience format, which gained an additional 200,000 customers.

Carrefour's hypermarket and supermarket estates are also gaining shoppers, Kantar noted, and have maintained their market share.

Finally, market leader E.Leclerc gained 0.1 percentage points in the period, to sit on 22.5%.

Consumer Spend On The Rise

Consumer spend in the period rose by 2.8% compared to the same period last year, with shoppers visiting stores more often (+0.4 additional visits), counteracting a slight drop in sales (€1 less per shop).

The discount channel was the best performer in P6, gaining 0.3 percentage points, while the proximity channel gained 0.1 percentage points. Online fell back, however, losing 0.4 percentage points.

