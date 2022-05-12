Lidl Raises Minimum Entry-Level Wage In Germany

Discounter Lidl has announced that it will increase its minimum hourly entry-level wage in Germany to €14 gross, effective 1 June 2022.

The retailer added that its minimum starting wage can go up to €18.26 gross per hour plus Christmas and holiday bonuses, based on the classification in the respective regional collective agreement and the experience of candidates.

New employees can also expect permanent employment contracts as well as numerous promotions and career growth opportunities, along with salary hikes during their career with the company, the retailer noted.

CEO of Lidl Germany, Christian Härtnagel, said, "Our colleagues put in an above-average commitment every day, and it is a key concern for us that they are paid above-average and fairly.

"It has always been important to us as an employer to pay our employees appropriately. We have lived up to this pioneering role since the introduction of the Lidl minimum entry wage 12 years ago."

Wage Hike

In March of this year, Lidl announced plans to increase salaries for trainees and participants in the high school graduation programme by €100 gross.

Following this raise, trainees will receive €1,100 per month in the first year of their apprenticeship, €1,200 in the second, and €1,350 in the third, as of 1 August 2022.

In 2010, Lidl became the first food retailer in Germany to introduce minimum entry wage of €10 per hour.

At that time, this wage was above the current statutory minimum wage of €9.82 per hour.

Most recently, Lidl's minimum entry-level wage was €12.50 per hour.

With the increased minimum entry-level wage of €14, Lidl will exceed the statutory minimum wage of €12, which will apply from October of this year.

Last month, Aldi Nord announced that it would increase its gross minimum hourly wage to €14, effective from 1 June 2022, and raise training allowances by €150.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Dayeeta Das.