Lidl Ranks Third Among Food Distribution Operators In Spain

Lidl Spain has consolidated its position as the third food distribution operator in the country and closed its financial year (March 2021 to February 2022) with net sales growth of 6.6%, to €5.1 billion, according to media reports.

Distribución Actualidad reported that the company invested more than €350 million in this period to open 40 new stores and strengthen its logistics centres.

It opened a logistics hub in Nanclares de la Oca, in Álava, and has commenced work on a new logistics centre in Granada, in Escúzar.

The expansion project is part of the brand's strategy for the 2021-2024 period, which includes opening more than 150 stores and strengthening its logistics infrastructure.

In 2022, the retail chain expects to invest more than €360 million in its warehouses and open 40 new stores.

The company created more than 500 new jobs in Spain during the financial year, the report said.

Currently, Lidl Spain's total workforce in the country comprises more than 17,500 people, with 94% on indefinite contracts.

Local Products

Lidl Spain increased purchases from local suppliers by 10% during the fiscal year, with goods worth €5.7 billion from more than 900 suppliers, the report said.

The company exported more than half of these goods to thirty countries.

Last year, the retailer continued to expand its local product offering and incorporated new regional SKUs.

It doubled its local assortment in Andalusia and introduced more than a hundred new regional SKUs in Catalonia, the report noted.

Lidl Spain has also expanded its vegetarian and vegan assortment, offering more than 150 SKUs under its Vemondo brand, in response to new consumer demands.

