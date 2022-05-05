Lidl 'Rock Store' To Feature In Three Festivals This Summer

Discounter Lidl Germany is pitching its tents at three festivals this year – Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, and Airbeat One – under the motto 'Voll versorgt (Fully Supplied).

This is the sixth time that the retailer will be seen at the two rock festivals in the south, and the first appearance at the Airbeat One electronic festival, with its so called 'Rock Store' outlets.

Lidl Germany Festival Offering

Across the three festivals, Lidl Germany will provide 350 products at the usual Lidl prices, in addition to a handcart service, so that everything can be transported to the campsites.

In addition to baked goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, grilled products, vegetarian and vegan snacks, chilled drinks, and ice cubes, the outlets at the festivals will also offer a selection of cosmetics and sun protection products.

Festival-goers will also find camping products, such as grills, sleeping bags, tents, and chairs in the stores.

Festival Branches

Lidl's presence at the festival includes 19 cash registers and 3,000 square metres of selling space.

A total of approximately 160 Lidl employees will also be present to help customers.

Around 80 of the employees are trainees and dual students from all over Germany, who support the more experienced colleagues.

This campaign gives the junior staff in the company the opportunity to gain new experiences under the special conditions in festival branches, the retailer noted.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.