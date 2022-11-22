Lidl Sees Strongest Share Growth In France In October: Kantar

Lidl reported a 0.3 percentage point increase in market share in France in October, to 8.3%, new data from Kantar has shown, making the discounter the best-performing grocer in the period.

Data for the P11 period (October 3 to 30) found that Aldi also had a strong month, growing its market share by 0.2 percentage points to 2.8%.

Elsewhere, Groupement Les Mousquetaires, which holds 16.7% of the French grocery market, gained 0.2 percentage points.

Other retailers that saw a marginal increase were Groupement U, Carrefour and market leader E.Leclerc, which each saw their market share rise by 0.1 percentage points, to 11.4%, 19.3% and 22.0% respectively.

It's not the first time this year that Lidl has been the best-performing retailer in the French market – back in the summer, the discounter also reported a 0.3 percentage point increase in the period from 11 July to 7 August.

Household Spend Increases

Across the grocery spectrum, households increased their spend by 6.8% in the period, compared to the same month the previous year, as they visited stores more often and spent more while in store, Kantar said.

The discount channel was the main beneficiary of this increased spend, seeing a 0.6 percentage point increase in value market share, while proximity and online retailers grew 0.2 percentage points.

The supermarket channel was stable, while hypermarkets fell by 1.1 percentage points, with Kantar noting that fuel supply difficulties hampered this channel.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measure spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.

