Lidl The Best Performing Retailer In France In July/August Period: Kantar

Lidl was the best performing retailer in France in the period from 11 July to 7 August, new data from Kantar has shown, with the discounter reporting a 0.3 percentage point increase in market share in the period.

Achieving a market share of 7.6% for the period, Lidl has seen an increase in customer appreciation (+2 percentage points) as well as price attractiveness (+1 percentage point), Kantar's data showed.

Market leader E. Leclerc reported a 0.2 increase in percentage points in P8, to stand on 22.5% market share, while Carrefour has continued its positive form of late, seeing its market share rise 0.2 percentage points to 20.2%.

Carrefour's positive performance was driven largely by its Carrefour Proximité and Carrefour Market banners, Kantar noted.

Consumer Spend

Across the board, spending was up 7.1% during the period, with this growth largely driven by increased frequency of purchase (+11%). This offset a drop in expenditure per visit, which was down 4.1%.

In terms of the best-performing banner formats, the convenience channel saw a 0.4 percentage point increase in market share, to hold 8.0% of the market, while supermarkets were up 0.2 percentage points to 32.5%.

The discount channel holds 10.8% of the market, hypermarkets saw a 0.5 decline in market share (to 40.6%), while the online channel saw a 0.2 percentage point decline (to 8.0%) in the P8 period.

The latter channel had gained 0.5 percentage points last year, Kantar added.

