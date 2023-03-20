52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Fresh Produce

Lidl Spain Launches 'Anti-Waste' Bag For Fruit And Vegetables

By Branislav Pekic
Lidl Spain has introduced the 'anti-waste bag', comprising fruit and vegetables that do not meet aesthetic standards, but are suitable for consumption.

Priced at €3, the bag also includes goods with packaging that has suffered some kind of damage without damaging the quality of the product.

The initiative was tested in the more than 30 stores of the German discounter in the Canary Islands, preventing the wastage of more than 20,000 kilograms of fruit and vegetables.

Following its success, the chain has now decided to roll out the initiative in more than 650 stores it operates in Spain.

Michaela Reischl, director of CSR of Lidl Spain stated, "Reducing food waste is one of our priorities in terms of sustainability. We are firmly committed to prevention, planning and managing our assortment efficiently to minimise the stock of surplus products.

"The launch of the anti-waste bag is one more measure that aims to encourage the purchase of fruits and vegetables that are still suitable for consumption. After the success of the Canary Islands, I am convinced that our clients in the rest of the country will also welcome this initiative very positively."

Food Waste Prevention

Lidl has also been conducting trials of other measures to reduce food waste in the Canary Islands, which have also now been rolled out across the network.

It is also progressively implementing a 50% discount on 'day-old' breads as well as a 30% discount on cookies, pasta, canned goods and frozen products, which until now were not discounted when they were close to their 'best-before' date.

The retailer has introduced an additional 20% discount on the last day of expiration of fresh items such as meat, fish, yoghurts, cheeses or salads, on top of an existing 30% discount implemented when the products were close to their expiration date or 'best-before' date.

Read More: Carrefour Italia Seeks To Reduce Food Waste By 50% By 2025

These new measures are on top of the many initiatives that the chain has been carrying out for years in its commitment to reduce food waste by 30% by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

To this end, Lidl efficiently plans and manages the assortment with optimised and adjusted orders, donates food to various local NGOs (over 2.7 million kilograms last year) or transforms products such as bread, pastries, cookies or vegetables unfit for human consumption and withdrawn from stores, into flour for animal feed, managing to avoid the waste of about 4,900 tonnes of food per year.

All these initiatives have helped Lidl to become the first supermarket to achieve Bureau Veritas certification for the management system to minimise food waste (SG-MDA) in all its stores and logistics centres in Spain, the discounter added.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Fresh Produce news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

