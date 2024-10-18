Marie Nygren Steps Down As CEO Of Coop Sweden

Marie Nygren has announced that she is to step down from her role of chief executive of Coop Sweden in November.

Nygren joined the group in 2019 as CEO of Kooperativa förbundet, KF and chairman of CSAB, before becoming CEO of Coop Sverige AB in 2021.

'A Great Privilege'

"It has been a great privilege to lead Coop Sweden with all the fantastic employees to whom I would like to extend a big and warm thank you," Nygren commented.

"After many very intensive years of working 24/7, I now choose to leave the CEO job to have more time for other things in life and focus more on board assignments."

Interim CEO

She is set to step down from the role on 15 November, with Anders Torell poised to take over as interim CEO while the retailer searches for a long-term replacement, a process that is already under way.

Torell has extensive experience in retail and consumer goods, having worked as logistics director for Carlsberg and ICA, business manager at ICA Maxi, and CEO of Webhallen and Kronans Apotek. He is currently a board member of Coop Östra.

"I am looking forward to my new assignment," he commented. "Coop is in an exciting development phase with a clear focus on increased member benefits, and it will be exciting to be part of that journey."

Commenting on the management changes at the Swedish group, Kerstin Wallentin, chairman of Coop Sverige said, "Coop and KF are on a strong journey of change and are currently working on updating the strategy where many of the foundational elements for the future are now in place."