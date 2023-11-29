52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Mercadona Opens 200th Store In Madrid

By Dayeeta Das
Spanish retailer Mercadona has opened its 200th store in the Community of Madrid.

The retailer added that it has implemented its new efficient shop model in 176 stores in the Community of Madrid.

Mercadona has invested €6.5 million for the construction of the new store, located on Príncipe de Vergara street.

The store employs around 53 people and has a sales area of 1,160.35 square metres, featuring a renovated design with new colours and materials, both on the facade and in the layout of the different sections inside the store.

The store has large, open spaces, which facilitate the entry of natural light, and warm colours have been used in the delimitation of the different areas.

It has specific shelves for fresh milk and refrigerated juices, a new delicatessen section with sliced and packaged ham, a central gondola in the perfumery for specialised cosmetics, and a freshly squeezed orange juice service, among others.

The store also features a 'ready-to-eat' section, offering various dishes served in packaging made from natural materials, such as sugar cane, cardboard, or paper.

Other Highlights

Mercadona has also implemented various measures to reduce energy consumption by up to 40% compared to its conventional shop model.

These include improved thermal and acoustic insulation, with the optimisation of materials and the thickness of walls and ceilings, and new freezer cabinets that are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.

Moreover, automated LED lighting system is regulated according to zones and times of day for much more efficient energy management.

The store is open from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 to 21:30 and shoppers can also avail of home delivery service and online shopping via the retailer's website.

Shoppers at the store will benefit from the company's SPB (Always Low Prices) campaign, which guarantees the lowest unit price for products.

The programme allows Mercadona to offer its customers an assortment of quality products at the lowest possible price, irrespective of who manufactures the product.

