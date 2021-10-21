ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Mere To Open First Stores In Bosnia And Herzegovina In 2022

Published on Oct 21 2021 12:55 PM in Retail tagged: Serbia / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Svetofor / MERE / Trgoservis Group

Mere To Open First Stores In Bosnia And Herzegovina In 2022

Russian discounter Mere is planning to open its first stores in Bosnia and Herzegovina in January 2022.

Speaking to local daily Dnevni Avaz, Kemal Muratović, director of Express Consulting, a company which represents MERE in the Balkan country, said that the first store will open in the municipality of Ilidža, in Sarajevo.

He added that the premises have already been leased and work is currently underway on renovation and fitting of equipment.

According to Muratović, after launching in Sarajevo the retailer plans to open stores across the country, including in Mostar, Banja Luka, Tuzla, Zenica, and Bijeljina.

The Russian retailer had previously announced plans to open 50 to 80 stores in Bosnia and Herzegovina and promised up to 20% lower prices compared to the competition.

Operations

Meanwhile, the Sarajevo Municipal Court has already registered a LLC, Eksperttorg, within which the retail chain will operate in the Balkan country.

Mere started operating in neighbouring Serbia in December 2020 by opening a discount store in Batajnica near Belgrade, followed by its sister company Svetofor in Mladenovac and Sabac.

Both Svetofor and Mere are part of the Trgoservis Group, which is one of the largest retail groups in Russia.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, German discounter Lidl is also continuing with its plans to start operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It has already selected the municipality of Istočna Ilidža near Sarajevo for the construction of its distribution centre, according to a report in Dnevni Avaz.

Read More: Discounters Ramp Up The Competition In Bosnia & Herzegovina

The large-scale grocery retail market in Bosnia and Herzegovina is dominated by Croatia-based Fortenova Group and local player Bingo.

Earlier this month, Mere called off plans open new stores in Belgium this year, saying that finding the ‘right suppliers’ has become a bottleneck for the discounter.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Barry Callebaut Inaugurates Chocolate Factory In Novi Sad, Serbia

Barry Callebaut Inaugurates Chocolate Factory In Novi Sad, Serbia
Mercator Reports Growth In Profit In First Half

Mercator Reports Growth In Profit In First Half
Lidl Serbia Unveils New Private Label Brand To Promote Local

Lidl Serbia Unveils New Private Label Brand To Promote Local
Montenegro’s Domaća Trgovina Rolls Out New Store Concept

Montenegro’s Domaća Trgovina Rolls Out New Store Concept
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste
Caprabo Sources 10% Of Local Products From Agricultural Cooperatives Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Caprabo Sources 10% Of Local Products From Agricultural Cooperatives
Cepsa Names Maarten Wetselaar As Next Chief Executive Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Cepsa Names Maarten Wetselaar As Next Chief Executive
Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN