Retail

Metro Expands Franchise Solutions For Retail Customers

By Dayeeta Das
German wholesale giant Metro AG is expanding its franchise solutions to offer more added value for its retail customers.

The move aims to elevate the operational quality and efficiency of these outlets.

The wholesaler is looking at a franchise-optimised assortment, as well as pricing that leverages its own brand line, Fine Life, to help secure the profitability and competitiveness of the franchisees.

Metro is also rolling out a modern retail shop format with professionally designed layout, which is being adopted by an increasing number of shops, both among existing franchise partners and new members.

It also aims to add a 'convenience' feature, offering 'ready food', or branded coffee corner, to cater to its end customer’s needs.

'Right Services And Right Solutions'

In a recent podcast about Metro‘s franchise strategy, Daniel Quest, senior vice-president of METRO AG responsible for franchise, said, “The key is to provide our customers with the right services and right solutions so that they see the value for being part of our franchisee. And we are gaining value through this loyalty."

Metro has also set up a 'Convenience Academy' situated in Warsaw, Poland, in a bid to enhance knowledge and share expertise among its own franchise-focused customer managers.

These managers visit individual franchisees regularly to provide tailored consulting on site.

Network Expansion

'LaDoiPasi', Metro's franchise network in Romania, has emerged as the largest in the country, with over 2,000 outlets.

In Slovakia, 'Môj obchod' recently celebrated its 750th store opening and is now the second biggest franchise in the country.

In Serbia, Metro launched a new franchise brand 'Jutro' in February of this year to further explore the market.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

