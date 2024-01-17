52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Migros Group Reports 5.9% Sales Growth In FY 2023

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Migros Group Reports 5.9% Sales Growth In FY 2023

Swiss retail group Migros has reported year-on-year sales growth of 5.9% to CHF 31.9 billion (€34.1 billion) in its 2023 financial year.

Migros witnessed robust growth in all business segments, with the online retail and health and financial services segments contributing to its overall performance, the company added.

Retail sales in Switzerland amounted to CHF 24.1 billion (€25.8 billion), up 4.1% compared to the previous financial year. Elsewhere, online sales grew by 10.3% to CHF 4.1 billion (€4.39 billion).

Market Leader

Migros said that it consolidated its market leadership during the year, with its stationary supermarket business witnessing 3.6% growth, and Migros Gastronomie reporting a 10.2% increase.

During the year, the local products 'Aus der Region. Für die Region' (From the region. For the region) and the M-Budget range gained popularity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Market-Share Gain

"We succeeded in gaining significant market share in the supermarket business, which is at the heart of Migros," stated Mario Irminger, chair of the executive board of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives.

"The challenges remain significant. In order to continue offering our customers top services, we must strengthen our market position in the long term and increase profitability," he cautioned.

Supermarkt AG, which commenced operations at the beginning of 2024, will help Migros to offer its products and services more effectively across the entire value chain.

The retailer plans to reduce the prices of around 450 products from next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the course of the year, further price reductions will follow to ease the burden on households affected by the rise in health insurance premiums and rents, the company added.

Other Divisions

Migros Industrie reported a 3.9% increase in sales to CHF 6.0 billion (€6.42 billion), driven by rising demand in its supermarket business.

Elsewhere, Galaxus Group saw growth of 11.6% to CHF 2.5 billion (€2.68 billion), driven by its online business, while the convenience chain Migrolino reported a 0.1% decline to CHF 0.8 billion (€0.85 billion).

Discount retailer Denner saw 4.0% year-on-year growth to CHF 3.8 billion (€4.07 billion).

The Hotelplan Group saw sales up 20.6% to CHF 1.7 billion (€1.82 billion) as it continued to recover after the pandemic.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Real Estate Firm Seeks €200m From Sale of Italian Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Real Estate Firm Seeks &euro;200m From Sale of Italian Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
2
Retail

E.Leclerc The Best Performer In France In December
E.Leclerc The Best Performer In France In December
3
Retail

Ocado Retail Fourth Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said
Ocado Retail Fourth Quarter Results &ndash; What The Analysts Said
4
Retail

Carrefour Teams Up With Netflix To Test New Subscription Programme
Carrefour Teams Up With Netflix To Test New Subscription Programme
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com