Migros, SuperMeat To Produce And Distribute Cultured Meat

Swiss retailer Migros has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israeli food technology start-up SuperMeat to speed up the production and distribution of lab-grown meat on a commercial scale.

The deal will see Switzerland’s largest retail grocery chain and leading meat producer invest in SuperMeat.

The two partners will distribute and sell cultivated meat on a wide scale, in a bid to meet the demand of European consumers seeking more efficient and sustainable alternative products.

In addition to teaming up with SuperMeat, Migros recently partnered with Swiss companies Givaudan and Bühler to establish the Cultured Food Innovation Hub, with the aim of constructing a pilot plant to further research and grow cultivated meat.

Read More: Migros Sees Growth In Core Retail Business In FY 2021

SuperMeat

For its part, SuperMeat is working to supply the world with high-quality chicken meat grown directly from animal cells, in a sustainable and animal-friendly process.

SuperMeat is also developing the first open-source system aimed at identifying the most cost-effective cell feed, reducing production costs for the industry.

Last year, the Tel Aviv-based company signed a memorandum of understanding with PHW Group, one of Europe’s largest poultry producers, to manufacture and distribute cultivated meat on a large scale for European consumers.

Last year, food giant Nestlé announced that it planned to evaluate innovative technologies to produce cultured meat, or cultured-meat ingredients, with several external partners and start-ups.

Read More: Thai Union Invests In Cell-Cultivated Meat Producer Aleph Farms

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.