Morrisons Invests £4m In Price Cuts For Festive Products

UK retailer Morrisons has reduced the prices of 58 popular festive items and has pledged to keep the prices low until the end of the year.

Morrisons is investing £4 million (€4.6 million) in the initiative and reducing the prices of festive products by an average of 20%.

The total price of all 58 items in Morrisons festive basket is nearly £2 cheaper than the same basket in Christmas 2022, despite significant inflation over the last year, the retailer added.

Rachel Eyre, Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer said, "We know that Christmas is an expensive time of year and that our customers are having to make tough choices about what to put in their baskets.

"We are working hard to help them when it comes to their festive grocery shopping and want to protect them from rising costs so despite the significant inflation we have seen over the last twelve months, our basket of 58 festive items is cheaper than it was in 2022."

The Festive Basket

Morrisons's festive basket includes, among others, stuffing, roast potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

The cuts also cover Christmas dinner must-haves and trimmings as well as drinks and nibbles including Bucks Fizz, tonic and peanuts.

Other items include kitchen foil and napkins, as well as ingredients needed to create seasonal bakes: mincemeat, sultanas, pastry and cream.

The products have been chosen based on their popularity at Christmas last year and include items that witnessed an average sales increase of more than 90% throughout the holiday period.

The latest festive prices in Morrisons supermarkets and online this week are in addition to the price cuts made last week on 62 items, such as chicken wings and drumsticks, frozen chips, bread and smoked fish, the retailer noted.

These prices will be retained for at least eight weeks and form part of the retailer's commitment to always have over 1,000 prices lowered and locked each week.