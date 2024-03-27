UK Supermarket Morrisons Says Performance Improving Under New Boss

British supermarket group Morrisons has reported a seventh straight quarter of underlying sales growth and said its overall performance was improving under new chief executive Rami Baitieh.

The group, owned by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice since 2021, said in a trading update like-for-like sales excluding fuel and VAT sales tax rose 4.6% in its fiscal first quarter to 28 January - its strongest growth for three years.

Total revenue, excluding fuel, increased 3.9% to £3.9 billion ($4.92 billion) during the quarter.

Business Improvement

Former Carrefour France boss Baitieh, who became CEO in November, said Morrisons' product availability, waste and innovation were all improving.

"Our key customer metrics are improving and complaints – which in many ways are the canaries in the retail coalmine – are down almost 60% in the last 20 weeks," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, industry data published on Tuesday (26 March) showed Morrisons continuing to lose market share to rivals including industry leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury's, as well as discounters Aldi and Lidl.

The data from researcher Kantar showed Morrisons had a UK market share of 8.7% in the 12 weeks to 7 March, down 10 basis points on the year.

New Plans

The company added that it has developed new plans for long-term and sustainable growth in wholesale, convenience, franchise, export markets and global sourcing and is "moving quickly" to implement them.

"In our franchise business, for example, we have built a new team specifically to accelerate new customer acquisition and recently we have opened, on average, three franchise convenience stores a week and we intend to open many more in the coming months," Baitieh added.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.