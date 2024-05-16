MPreis Appoints Stefan Gros As New Commercial Director

Austrian regional supermarket retail chain MPreis has appointed Stefan Gros as its commercial director and transformation expert alongside managing directors David Mölk and Ingo Panknin.

In the new role, Gros will succeed Martina Dutzler, who has decided to leave the company by the end of May 2024, according to media reports.

Dutzler, who was instrumental in the modernisation of MPreis, believes that her task in the company has been achieved.

Stefan Gros

Describing Gros as a "highly qualified financial expert", Mölk and Panknin added that his understanding of "complex restructuring processes" will help the company and its current transformation process.

Speaking on his new role, Gros said it would be "an exciting challenge" to share his expertise in a traditional Tyrolean company to support the professionalisation of corporate finance and restructuring.

He added that he is looking forward to help shape the further development of MPreis and strengthen the company as it seeks to become one of the leading names in the Alpine region.

In 2022, Mpreis generated a turnover of €990 million and its network comprised 279 stores across the Tyrol region.

Elsewhere, European discount retailer Pepco Group has said it would exit the Austrian market as does not expect appropriate returns in the country.

The Warsaw-listed owner of the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, which at had 4,832 stores end-December, entered the Austrian market in September 2021 and operates 73 stores in the country.

The exit from Austria will improve the group's cash flow and underlying profitability for 2024, it said, adding it would enable it to focus on other markets where it can generate higher returns.