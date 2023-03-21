Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Austria

According to Statistik Austria, domestic retailers (across all segments) generated sales of around €72.5 billion in 2022, which equates to a nominal increase of 8.1%. However, when adjusted for inflation, sales were down 0.8%.

Food retail reported a 3.2% inflation-adjusted drop in sales in 2022, while the non-food trade saw a slight increase of 1.3%, the statistics showed.

Here's an overview of the top ten supermarket retail chains in Austria, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. REWE

Turnover: €9.21 billion (2021)

REWE is the largest supermarket retail chain in Austria, with a turnover of €9.21 billion in 2021. The company operates under several banners, including ADEG, Billa, BIPA, Merkur, Penny, and Sutterlüty, and has a network of 2,559 stores across the country.

2. SPAR

Turnover: €8.56 billion (2021)

SPAR is the second-largest supermarket retail chain in Austria with a turnover of €8.56 billion in 2021. The company operates under several banners, including EUROSPAR, INTERSPAR, SPAR Express, SPAR Gourmet, and SPAR Markt. SPAR has 1,502 outlets in Austria.

3. Hofer (Aldi)

Turnover: €4.6 billion (2020)

Hofer, owned by the German supermarket chain Aldi, is the third-largest supermarket retail chain in Austria, reporting a turnover of €4.6 billion in 2020. Established in 1968, Hofer has 530 outlets across Austria.

4. Lidl

Turnover: €1.47 billion (2020)

Lidl is the fourth-largest supermarket retail chain in Austria with a turnover of €1.47 billion in 2020. The discounter boasts a network of 260 stores across Austria.

5. Metro C&C

Turnover: €734 million (2021)

Metro C&C is a wholesale operator with a turnover of €734 million in 2021. The company operates under the Metro banner and has 12 stores across the country.

6. Mpreis

Turnover: €813 million (2021)

Mpreis is a regional supermarket retail chain in Austria with a turnover of €813 million as of 2021. The company has a network of 279 stores across the Tyrol region.

7. Handelshaus Wedl

Turnover: €537 million (2020)

Handelshaus Wedl is a wholesale and retail supermarket chain in Austria with a turnover of €537 million as of 2020. The company operates under the C+C Wedl and Nah & Frisch banners and has 400 stores across the country.

8. Unimarkt

Turnover: €440 million (2020)

Part of the Pfeiffer Group, Unimarkt boasts a turnover of €440 million, as of 2020. The company operates under the C+C Pfeiffer, Unimarkt, and Zielpunkt banners and has 147 stores across Upper Austria.

9. Eurogast

Turnover: €375 million (2020)

Eurogast is a cooperative supermarket retail chain in Austria with a turnover of €375 million as of 2020. The company has 17 stores across the country.

10. Kastner

Turnover: €249 million (2019)

Kastner is a regional supermarket retail chain in Austria with a turnover of €249 million as of 2019. The company operates under the Abholmarkt, Nah & Frisch, and Real banners and has seven stores across Upper Austria.

Other notable supermarket chains in Austria include Julius Kiennast; organic chain Denn's Biomarkt (which boasts a turnover of €93 milion); Basic Bio fur Alle, another organic chain; Etsan, which has 32 stores across Austria; and Norma, a pan-European chain that has 21 stores across the country.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

