M&S Announces Global Rollout Of Sparks Loyalty Scheme

UK retailer Marks & Spencer has announced that it has rolled out its Sparks loyalty scheme at a global level.

The expansion will see customers in India and 25 other online markets, including the USA and Australia, access the scheme.

M&S has custom-built its international online Sparks platform to be scalable across multiple markets, offering a fast and rewarding experience, as well as enabling the retailer to better understand its international customer base.

The move will increase the number of customers enrolled with Sparks by more than double to over 16 million, according to the retailer.

'A Truly Global Brand'

Katie Bickerstaffe, co-chief executive of Marks & Spencer, said, “Over the last 18 months we’ve got on with the job of building and expanding the global reach of M&S. But to become a truly global brand we need to make shopping at M&S rewarding no matter where you shop.

"The reset of Sparks in the UK in 2020 delivered a step-change, and we’re now taking those lessons into international markets, so that we can better understand and serve our global customer base."

Sparks Loyalty Scheme

The global rollout will enable international customers to avail of the core central Sparks scheme, with a set of personalised offers and rewards.

In India, customers shopping in M&S’ 94 stores will also have the chance to win their shopping for free, the retailer noted.

In the UK and Republic of Ireland (ROI), Sparks will continue to be driven as a digital-first experience.

Customers will be able to purchase and earn rewards through the scheme across a selection of international flagship websites.

