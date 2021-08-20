ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

M&S Says New Strategy Starting To Deliver, Raises Profit Outlook

Published on Aug 20 2021 8:32 AM in Retail tagged: Food / M&amp;S / Clothing / Marks &amp; Spencer

M&S Says New Strategy Starting To Deliver, Raises Profit Outlook

Marks & Spencer has upgraded its profit outlook, after the British retailer saw both food and clothing sales rise in what it said was a 'strong start to the year'.

The group said that while there was an element of pent-up consumer demand, its offering was proving popular after several previous transformation programmes failed.

'Assuming no further COVID-related restrictions on trading, at this early stage we expect adjusted profit before tax for the year to be above the upper end of previous guidance of £300 million to £350 million', it said in an tatement.

Business Transformation

M&S has focused on transforming its culture, improving the quality and value of its clothing and food products, while reshaping its store estate and investing in technology and e-commerce, including a venture with online supermarket Ocado.

In the 19 weeks to 14 August, its clothing and home division revenue jumped 92.2% on last year and was down just 2.6% on the pre-pandemic 2019.

Boosting Revenues In Food

Food revenue jumped 10.8% on last year and 9.6% on the year before, with cost reduction programmes helping to offset inflation and disruption in the supply chain.

Advertisement

'Despite the variable location performance, overall trading has been ahead of the market," M&S said of the performance of its Food division. 'To date, cost reduction programmes are helping to mitigate cost inflation and disruption in the supply chain, and the cost of increased colleague absence in the period.'

Elsewhere, revenue in the group's International business is up 39.7% on last year and down 5.2% on the pre-pandemic period, despite the 'impact of lockdown in India in the early part of the financial year and substantial Brexit related effects on the supply of Food to our businesses in the Republic of Ireland and France', it added.

In May, Marks & Spencer announced that full-year profit fell by 88% last year, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The group reports its half-year results on 10 November.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Transport, Energy Costs Weigh On Irish Food And Drink Sector, Study Finds

Transport, Energy Costs Weigh On Irish Food And Drink Sector, Study Finds
Lidl Belgium Introduces 'Eco-Score' Label

Lidl Belgium Introduces 'Eco-Score' Label
Sonko: A Leading Name In The Polish Health Food Market

Sonko: A Leading Name In The Polish Health Food Market
Nestlé Sees First-Half Organic Sales Up 8.1%, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Nestlé Sees First-Half Organic Sales Up 8.1%, Raises Full-Year Guidance
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Asda Partners With Online Fashion Brand Missguided Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Asda Partners With Online Fashion Brand Missguided
Dino Polska Sees LFL Sales Growth Of 9.5% In First Half Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Dino Polska Sees LFL Sales Growth Of 9.5% In First Half
Accenture Envisages The Future Of Omnichannel Shopping With 'A22' Concept Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Accenture Envisages The Future Of Omnichannel Shopping With 'A22' Concept
Amazon's Foray Into Department Stores Could Breathe New Life Into Segment: Analysis Fri, 20 Aug 2021

Amazon's Foray Into Department Stores Could Breathe New Life Into Segment: Analysis
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN