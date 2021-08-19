ESM Magazine

M&S To Sell Percy Pig And Other Products In Over 150 Countries

Published on Aug 19 2021 9:28 AM in Retail tagged: Online Sales / Marks &amp; Spencer / British corner shop / Percy Pig

British retailer Marks & Spencer will sell 800 food products, including Percy Pig sweets and Luxury Gold Teabags, online to over 150 new countries after tying up with export platform British Corner Shop, it said in a press release.

M&S, in the midst of its latest attempt at a turnaround after decades of failures, said in May it was targeting a more than doubling of online retail sales by working with partners and expanding into new markets.

It is hoping to capitalise on a consumer shift to online shopping that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Corner Shop

Through British Corner Shop’s platform, customers from the United States to Australia will be able to purchase a tailored M&S food range and have it delivered in one to three days.

The platform, which offers over 6,000 household brands in total, saw over 140% growth between March 2020 and 2021.

Paul Friston, managing director of international atMarks & Spencer said, "Our mission is to deliver efficient and low-cost ways to sell the best of M&S to the world, and by partnering with British Corner Shop we’re able to instantly offer the best of M&S food to millions more customers.

"We’re always getting asked when our fantastic food range is going to be rolled out to new markets, so I’m delighted that from today we’re able to offer an expansive and delicious range of hero products customers love as well as the latest M&S innovations to over 150 new countries."

Online Expansion

The deal follows M&S’ recent expansion of websites offering localised clothing and homewares ranges to customers in over 100 different markets.

M&S CEO Steve Rowe believes the pandemic has masked progress the 137-year-old group has made with its turnaround.

Last month Chairman Archie Norman predicted the group would surprise people with its financial performance.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

