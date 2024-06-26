Musgrave Anticipates 6% Increase In Sales At Spanish Operation

Musgrave Group’s Spanish operation is anticipating a 6% increase in sales in 2024, its retail and expansion director, Santiago Páramo Hernández, has told local media.

In an interview with trade publication InfoRETAIL, Páramo Hernández said that Musgrave España is expecting to record €280 million in sales this year, as well as opening five new Dialprix supermarkets and renovating eight existing outlets.

Store Expansion

“Our short- and long-term objective continues to be to focus on the growth of stores, both our own and franchised, with the aim of having a solid network of supermarkets recognised by customers for meeting their expectations for the products and services we offer,” Páramo Hernández told the publication.

Expansion will focus on the Valencian community, Murcia, and the Canary Islands, with potential future development in other areas, supported by a new logistics warehouse in Monforte del Cid, operational from early 2025, Páramo Hernández added.

The company ended 2023 with 117 Dialprix supermarkets, 56% of which operate under the franchise model, and 43 Dicost supermarkets. It reported a 10% increase in sales last year.

Musgrave España recently introduced two new Dialprix supermarket models: one with a local-store format, emphasising fresh sections, and another focused on convenience purchases, with extended hours and a food-to-go section.

Combatting Inflation

In response to inflation, Musgrave España has implemented measures to maintain competitiveness, including rationalising assortments, reducing shrinkage, optimising costs, and enhancing its private-label offering across all categories.

Musgrave España is part of Ireland’s Musgrave Group, which reported retail sales of €6.2 billion in 2022. Its core brands include SuperValu, which boasted 22 outlets in the Republic of Ireland and 37 in Northern Ireland as of 31 December 2022, Centra, Daybreak, Dialprix, and Donnybrook Fair.