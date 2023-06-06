Musgrave Extends Partnership With Ballymaguire Foods For Five Years

Ireland's Musgrave Group has extended its partnership with Ballymaguire Foods, a Lusk-based ready meal provider, with a new five-year deal worth €170-million.

The retail group seeks to meet the demand for healthy, pre-prepared meal options through this partnership.

The deal will see Ballymaguire Foods supply Irish-made prepared meals and side dishes to SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak outlets.

Ian Allen, managing director of SuperValu and Centra commented, "In recent times, we have seen an increase in demand for healthy meals and we are very happy to continue to work with Ballymaguire Foods who continue to innovate and evolve to meet shoppers needs.

"A long-standing partner of ours, their passion about sustainability and reducing their impact on the environment, is important to us. We are delighted to continue a partnership that has run for 13 years and look forward to the next five years."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ballymaguire Foods

Ballymaguire Foods, a sister company to Country Crest founded by Michael and Gabriel Hoey, sources ingredients that are 100% local and selected from trusted farmers and suppliers, keeping food miles low.

Its team comprises more than 250 people, including experienced chefs and producers.

Edward Spelman, managing director and co-owner of Ballymaguire Foods said, "We’ve worked with the Musgrave Group for over 13 years and are very pleased to see how much we have grown in that time.

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership and further enhance the Musgrave fresh prepared meal offering – that fits with consumer’s busy lifestyles."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ballymaguire Foods has been awarded Blas na hÉireann, Irish Quality Food Awards, Great Taste Awards, and Fingal Chamber Business Excellence Awards.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.