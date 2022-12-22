Musgrave Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Ireland's Musgrave Group has announced the appointment of Andrew Keating as its new chief financial officer and executive director, with effect on 9 January 2023.

The retail and wholesale group, which operates the SuperValu and Centra brands in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, described Keating as a 'proven CFO with considerable board-level experience', who has held a number of senior management roles with various Irish PLCs, including most recently director of group finance with CRH.

Prior to that, he held the position of group chief financial officer at Bank of Ireland, and also previously spend a number of years with Ulster Bank, in various finance roles.

In joining Musgrave, he brings a 'wealth of commercial experience, and a successful track record for driving growth and delivering large transformation initiatives both nationally and internationally', the retailer said in a statement.

'Play A Pivotal Role'

“I am delighted to welcome Andrew to Musgrave as CFO following the completion of a comprehensive recruitment process," commented Noel Keeley, Musgrave CEO.

"As one of Europe’s leading family-owned businesses, we know that Andrew will play a pivotal role as we continue to grow a world-class food and beverage company that delivers market leading customer experiences every day. We look forward to working with Andrew and know he will become a valuable member of the Musgrave team.”

