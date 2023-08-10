Omnichannel Solutions And Much More In The Spotlight At IGD's Co-Op Trade Briefing

Quick commerce has been one of the fastest-growing and innovative segments of food and grocery retailing over the last few years.

Strengthening the omnichannel proposition is a strategic priority for many leading retailers, and offering customers a rapid delivery option is increasingly becoming part of this.

The growth of rapid delivery was boosted significantly by the arrival of a number of specialist ‘dark store’ operators, such as Gorillas, Getir and Gopuff in the UK.

However, it has become clear that those models are struggling for commercial sustainability and that this demand is best served from brick and mortar stores.

Co-op’s relationship with delivery platforms Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats is helping it develop significant capability (and sales) in this space, and it is ambitious to build this further.

Co-op has now set the aim to achieve a 30% share of the UK’s quick commerce market, which will be readily accessible through its national portfolio of stores, which reaches into every postal area in the country.

Meanwhile, for shoppers, the opportunity to earn membership/loyalty points through Just Eat is helping to embed that service within the Co-op proposition.

Co-op Trade Briefing 2023

Discussing these topics on 14 September at the Co-op Trade Briefing, panelists Peter Batt, Managing Director at Nisa, Chris Conway, Director of E-Commerce at Co-op, and Martin Rogers, Director of Partnership Development at Co-op, will be sharing their take on the channels and innovations used so customers can access products and love Co-op.

Chris Conway, E-commerce Director, Co-op, commented, "Co-op stores are well placed in local communities to provide quick, easy, and convenient home deliveries – whether a full shop or last-minute top-ups. We are committed to exploring new and innovative ways to increase access to our products and services, and with our members and customers leading busy lives, ease, speed, and convenience is a cornerstone of our approach.

"We are delighted to partner with delivery platforms, a move which will enable Co-op to ‘deliver’ further flexible options online with increased choice and availability in our communities, however and whenever our customers choose to shop with us."

