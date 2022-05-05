Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia: The Major Trade Event To Promote Sustainability In Spain 

With a rise in an interest of conscious purchasing, more independent wholesalers, retailers and supermarkets in Spain are investing in natural, organic, ethical and sustainably made health, beauty and household products.

As major trade show for organic and sustainable products, Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia has been a vital component in this rapid growth.

Returning to IFEMA Madrid on 8-9 June, Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia is the annual meeting place for senior professionals in organic and sustainable sector from supermarkets, shopping departments, pharmacies, distributors, and importers and exporters of natural, bio and environmentally friendly products.

Visiting buyers will have the opportunity to see and sample a wide range of fresh and finished organic produce from all regions of Spain and Portugal, as well as discover the latest natural and sustainable health, beauty, skincare, textiles, homewares and cleaning brands across the world.

As well as facilitating business deals, visitors can also discover the latest trends and insights in a free-to-attend seminar programme across the two days.

New Exhibitors Confirmed

The Eco Living section will feature several new exhibitors, including Matarrania, Banbu, Pura Vida Organic, Levantina Organicos, Alkanatur, Dhyvana, La Rueda Natural, Ginginat, Almotech and Fluffy Organic.

These brands will be joined by leading global companies like Avogel, Jabones Beltrán, Biocop, Webotanix, Biobio Productos Ecológicos, El Labrador, Biocenter, ORGANi, Raab Vitalfood and Natracare.

The Eco Living section will also feature dedicated pavilions from Belgium, France and CAAE cosmetics – showcasing the best choice of sustainable cosmetics, health and eco living products from these regions.

Other Attractions

The event will feature four dedicated seminar theatres – The Eco Living Talks Theatre, the Organic Talks Theatre, The Wine Talks Theatre, and The Kitchen Theatre.

The Innovation Zone will showcase products launched in the last 12 months.

Visitors will have a chance to vote for their favourite product for the Eco & Organic Awards Iberia 2022 – which will be awarded on the first day of the fair.

To register for a free trade ticket to Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia, click here.

