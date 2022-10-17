Poland's Grupa Muszkieterów Close To Achieving PLN 10bn In Sales This Year

Grupa Muszkieterów, the Polish arm of France's Les Mousquetaires, is likely to be close to hitting PLN 10 billion (€2.07 billion) in sales by the end of this year, its director general Marc Dherment has said.

The group, which manages the Intermarché and Bricomarché chains in Poland, generated a turnover of PLN 7.16 billion (€1.48 billion) in the first three quarters of the year, adding that its expansion is ongoing.

Ongoing Development

"From month to month we are developing more and more intensively," Dherment commented, adding that the turnover achieved in the first nine months of the year is a "strong foundation" for the business.

The group's Intermarché grocery business reported a turnover of PLN 4.41 billion (€910 million) in the nine-month period, a 13% increase year-on-year.

Expansion Into Proximity Channel

The group is planning to expand into the proximity channel, on which 'work is ongoing', it said, with a view to enabling Intermarché to become the fifth biggest grocery player in Poland in the coming years.

A pilot proximity programme, which will feature stores of around 500 to 600 square metres, is being planned for the start of 2023.

The group is also expanding its e-commerce offer, with a wider number of stores offering 'Drive' services, as well as plans to modernise its website and loyalty programme next year.

Elsewhere, the group's Bricomarché home and garden chain generated a turnover of PLN 2.75 billion (€570 million) in the first nine months of the year, with Muszkieterów confident that it can become the country's third-largest DIY chain.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM.