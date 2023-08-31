ReBasket: The Perfect Solution For Warehouse Needs

ReBasket is a solution for warehouse needs such as picking and click-and-collect services.

It is also a replacement for the regular plastic bag. It is designed to perfectly fit into a Eurocontainer, in which three units fit comfortably.

Furthermore, ReBasket is reusable over 10,000 times, saving money on bags, and is around 250 times cheaper than conventional plastic or paper bags.

It is made with the best-recycled polyethylene and is 100% recyclable.

It is a ‘circular’ product, as it can be returned and used again and again. This helps to change the customer's mindset.

ReBasket has two marking spaces to place QR or bar codes and track customer orders. It is also perfect for setting up a consignment system, where the customer leaves a deposit in exchange for taking the ReBasket home.

When they return it, the deposit is refunded. This encourages the circularity of the basket and helps in avoiding the use of disposable bags.

Thanks to this strategy, customer loyalty increases and your brand is positioned at the top of your customers' minds as an environmentally conscious brand.

One of ReBasket's most notable characteristics is that it is resistant to heat and cold, allowing its use in cold rooms.

Thanks to its high-quality plastic structure, it saves a lot of money by avoiding the breakage of fragile products during picking.

This also promotes a cleaner working space and, therefore, a safer working environment.

Its rigid plastic design allows retailers to better organise orders in warehouses, which also speeds up picking times.

ReBasket is the perfect solution for many types of services.

To explore the possibilities that best suit your business, visit www.sbshoppingbasket.com/rebasket-click-collect-solution.

This article was written in partnership with Shopping Basket