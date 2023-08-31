52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

ReBasket: The Perfect Solution For Warehouse Needs

Share this article

ReBasket is a solution for warehouse needs such as picking and click-and-collect services.

It is also a replacement for the regular plastic bag. It is designed to perfectly fit into a Eurocontainer, in which three units fit comfortably.

Furthermore, ReBasket is reusable over 10,000 times, saving money on bags, and is around 250 times cheaper than conventional plastic or paper bags.

It is made with the best-recycled polyethylene and is 100% recyclable.

It is a ‘circular’ product, as it can be returned and used again and again. This helps to change the customer's mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

ReBasket has two marking spaces to place QR or bar codes and track customer orders. It is also perfect for setting up a consignment system, where the customer leaves a deposit in exchange for taking the ReBasket home.

When they return it, the deposit is refunded. This encourages the circularity of the basket and helps in avoiding the use of disposable bags.

Thanks to this strategy, customer loyalty increases and your brand is positioned at the top of your customers' minds as an environmentally conscious brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of ReBasket's most notable characteristics is that it is resistant to heat and cold, allowing its use in cold rooms.

Thanks to its high-quality plastic structure, it saves a lot of money by avoiding the breakage of fragile products during picking.

This also promotes a cleaner working space and, therefore, a safer working environment.

Its rigid plastic design allows retailers to better organise orders in warehouses, which also speeds up picking times.

ADVERTISEMENT

ReBasket is the perfect solution for many types of services.

To explore the possibilities that best suit your business, visit www.sbshoppingbasket.com/rebasket-click-collect-solution.

This article was written in partnership with Shopping Basket

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

France Says Nestlé, Unilever Among Firms Not Toeing Line On Prices
2
Retail

Co-op Sustainability Strategy: Working Together To Achieve Net Zero
3
Retail

Euro Zone Inflation Unexpectedly Steady In August But Core Drops
4
Retail

Britain's Marks & Spencer Rejoins FTSE 100 Index
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com