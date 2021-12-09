Retailers Welcome The Return Of IFE As Registration Opens For 2022

Visitor registration has opened for IFE, International Food & Drink Event, as it prepares to return to ExCeL London on 21-23 March 2022, to help global food and drink retailers, from independent businesses to large multiples, reinvigorate their product ranges.

In addition to showcasing a wide range of food and drink products and businesses from across the globe, with over 100 countries present at the event, IFE also represents the world’s largest gathering of UK-based suppliers.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see and sample products first-hand, meet the minds behinds innovative brands, discover new trends and invest in the growing product categories set to define the future of retail.

The 2022 event will see the addition of the Vegan & Plant-Based Section, in partnership with The Vegan Society, reflecting the continued rapid growth of, and investment in, this section of the market.

The Future Food stage will see leading figures in the food and drink retail space share their expertise, insights, and strategies for future business growth and enhancing the customer experience.

Numerous sessions across the three days of the event will take a deep dive into the most crucial opportunities and challenges facing the food and drink retail industry.

Louis Tsaparelli of Davin Foods commented, "IFE is a must for people in the industry. It’s a place to meet fellow professionals, put faces to names and build important relationships.

"You are able to see first-hand the development of new trends within the industry and witness innovative products which are available to sample and utilise within your business."

Event director, Philippa Christer added, "For over 40 years IFE has been trusted by top retailers to facilitate the discovery of exciting and unique products that consumers are clamouring for.

"If you’re a retailer looking to maximise profits, efficiently source quality suppliers and learn from the very best in the business, then IFE is not to be missed!”

In 2022, for the first time, IFE will be taking place alongside HRC, Hotel, Restaurant & Catering, The Pub Show, London Produce Show, and IFE Manufacturing, bringing together over 30,000 key industry buyers and 1,500 innovative suppliers.

For more information and to register for a complimentary ticket, visit ife.co.uk.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Sponsored content. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.