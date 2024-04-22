Consumer Trust Essential For Green And Digital Transformation In Retail: EuroCommerce

Consumer trust is essential to enable retail to deliver on consumers’ expectations of the digital transformation and green transition, according to EuroCommerce, the European association representing retailers and wholesalers.

Presenting its consumer agenda for 2024-2029 at the EU Consumer Summit, the association noted that consumer trust is the foundation for growth and innovation.

It is pivotal that consumers understand and trust that their rights are respected, and that they have access to redress, no matter where, from whom, and how they purchase products and services, EuroCommerce added.

As consumers demand more sustainable choices and business models as well as digital innovations in online and brick-and-mortar sales channels, the retail sector has accelerated its digital transformation and is at the forefront of the green transition.

In recent years, there has been significant change in consumer behaviour and both retailers and consumers need support and stability to navigate a rapidly changing environment in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

EuroCommerce highlighted that consumer trust will be paramount in driving demand and innovation, and enabling retailers to meet the expectations of consumers and decision makers.

Clear, Understandable, Reliable Information

The association also highlighted that retailers are committed to providing consumers with clear, understandable and reliable information.

Retailers need 'to be mindful' of what type of information is essential to the consumer as space on a product is limited and some types of information could be provided in alternative ways, such as digital applications, QR codes, or websites.

Information provided by retailers should be meaningful to consumers and manageable for businesses, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also recommended that the EU institutions map all existing consumer information requirements in all EU legislation, and based on that mapping, discuss with stakeholders how to ensure consumer information remains meaningful, understandable and manageable.

It also urged the Commission to develop a coordinated and uniform EU-level approach to providing consumer information, including via digital tools, with all relevant stakeholders.

EuroCommerce added that Digital Product Passports(DPPs) could help modernise and digitalise product information for consumers, authorities and operators, offering an opportunity to streamline information provisions and simplify and enhance traceability.