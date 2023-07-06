REWE Group Launches Photovoltaic System In Hamburg

Germany's REWE Group has announced the installation of a large photovoltaic system at its administration and logistics centre in Henstedt-Ulzburg.

From July 2023, the new photovoltaic system will ensure part of the energy supply for the property, the retailer noted.

The solar panels, with a module area of ​​6480 square metres, generate an output of 1,377 kWp, which corresponds to an annual electricity yield of 1.4 million kWh.

This amount of energy is sufficient to cover around 10% of the location's requirements. In addition, two combined heat and power plants supply the site with electricity and energy for operating the heating and cooling system.

Green Electricity

REWE Group said it plans to install hundreds of photovoltaic systems on selected properties of the group in the coming years.

The green electricity generated in this way is intended exclusively for the self-sufficiency of the locations, with the cost savings being shared within the cooperatively organised group.

The REWE Group said this system protects itself against market price risks in terms of a diversified supply and at the same time relieves the power grid.

As the central energy service provider of the REWE Group, EHA is responsible for the technical planning and implementation of the solar power offensive.

Intelligent Solution

For this, the experts have developed a standardised PV system concept that works as an 'intelligent solution' for existing buildings and facilitates long-term operational management.

The modular, expandable and scalable system with pre-assembled component blocks can be adapted to any location as required.

EHA also plans and coordinates the construction and ongoing maintenance of the PV systems and also takes on the energy management support.

'Sustainable Future'

“Sustainability and renewable energies have long been important issues at REWE," said Jochen Vogel, CEO of REWE Nord.

"We are therefore pleased to be taking another step towards a sustainable future with the new solar system and at the same time making an important contribution to climate protection."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh.