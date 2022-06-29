Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Russian Authorities Rebranding Supermarkets In Captured Ukrainian Territories: Report

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Russian authorities have commenced rebranding supermarkets that are located in occupied territories of Ukraine, Forbes has reported.

According to the news portal, Russian forces have seized former ATB supermarkets in locations such as Nova Kakhovka, Berdyansk, Melitopol and Kherson, bringing in new checkout systems in order to enable the stores to trade in rubles.

An ATB spokesperson told Forbes that around 100 of the group's outlets are situated in what are now occupied territories. A recent photo on social media showed a former ATB outlet in Melitopol now trading under the 'Mera' banner.

Silpo Stores In Occupied Territories

Elsewhere, Fozzy Group, which operates the Silpo chain, said that some 17 Silpo stores and three Thrash! discounter outlets are located in occupied territories, with some now closed, and others either looted or destroyed.

The group has estimated its losses at around UAH 2.8 billion (€90 million), a figure that includes lost or destroyed stores, looted products, and damage to its warehouses and production network.

According to a Kherson resident that Forbes spoke to, prices in the former Silpo outlet are now close to twice as high as they were before the war started.

Looting is also an increasing problem, it reported, with would-be thieves seeking out local workers that have not yet left occupied territories, in order to gain access to shops.

Read More: Mondelēz To Reopen War-Damaged Potato-Chip Plant In Ukraine

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Supermarket Morrisons Sales Fall In 'Fragile' Market
2
Retail

Dollar Tree To Replace Some Top Executives Including CEO Wampler
3
Retail

Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Exceed €33bn In FY 2021
4
Retail

Discount Retailer B&M Sees Sales Drop In First Quarter
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com