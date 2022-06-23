Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Russia's Vkusvill Launches Nationwide Delivery From Moscow Darkstore

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Russian retailer Vkusvill has announced the launch of nationwide delivery from its darkstore in Moscow with two partners for products with long shelf life, in an effort to reach consumers in more far-flung locations.

A high-end retailer and food producer, VkusVill operates more than 1,300 shops across 62 Russian cities and was one of several Russian companies considering an initial public offering (IPO) this year before the conflict in Ukraine thwarted such ambitions.

Partnering with Boxberry and Pochta, Vkusvill said more than 1,255 goods, including health and beauty products and groceries, would be available for nationwide delivery.

Online Delivery Market

Russia's online delivery market is highly fragmented, with various firms competing for market share. Sanctions against Moscow over Russia's actions in Ukraine have hampered supply and logistics chains, particularly for goods from abroad.

Vkusvill has over 120 darkstores - dedicated warehouses that cater only to online clients - and handles more than 170,000 online orders every day.

Last summer, VkusVill expanded its delivery offering for prepared meals to include hot food. It added a new section – Sgoryacha – to its catalogue, visible to customers within the delivery zone.

The hot meals provided by the company are prepared in dark kitchens, where professional chefs prepare food for delivery services.

In February of this year, the Russian health food brand and food tech company opened its first cashierless store in Moscow as part of a pilot project in association with AI-based technology solutions provider Neurus.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

SPAR UK Announces New Partnership With Deliveroo
2
Retail

Glass Lewis, ISS Back UK's Sainsbury's On Workers Pay Vote
3
Retail

UK Retailers Report Falling Sales, More Weakness Ahead: CBI
4
Retail

PAC 2000A Conad Sees 7.7% Revenue Growth To €4.45bn
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com