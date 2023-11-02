Russia's X5 Group Acquires Amba Retail Chain

Russian retail group X5 has acquired stores operated by the Amba retail chain in the Khabarovsk Territory.

The deal will see X5 Group's Pyaterochka retail chain acquiring long leases of 71 Amba stores, spanning a total sales area of 49,122 square metres, the company noted.

It includes 43 Amba stores in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, 14 in Khabarovsk, and another 14 stores in major district centres of the Khabarovsk Territory.

X5 Group will rebrand and remodel the stores in line with Pyaterochka's new store concept and expects to open all acquired stores by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

New Store Concept

Pyaterochka’s new store concept focuses on low prices, fresh and quality products, customer comfort and a pleasant shopping experience.

The refurbished Pyaterochka proximity stores feature a more ergonomic layout of the sales floor, customer-friendly navigation, and dedicated aisles for special deals.

In addition to a selection of fresh products and ready-to-eat meals, the stores feature a café corner with a coffee machine and an in-store bakery with an assortment of freshly baked products.

In March 2023, Pyaterochka opened its first stores in the Khabarovsk Territory. It hopes to bring its total store count in the region to 100 by the end of the year.

Grozd Acquistion

Recently, X5 Group entered into an agreement with LLC Restructuring Centre to open Pyaterochka stores in the retail spaces formerly occupied by the Grozd retail chain.

Pyaterochka acquired long leases of more than 100 Grozd stores in Saratov and the Saratov Region, comprising 70 Grozd stores in Saratov, 14 in Engels, and another 11 stores in major district centres of the Saratov Region.