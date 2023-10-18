Russia's X5 Group Sees Q3 Net Sales Up By More Than A Fifth

Russian retailer X5 Group, which operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Chizhik banners, has reported a 22.7% increase in net retail sales in the third quarter of its financial year, to RUB 147.1 billion (€1.42 billion).

The group said that its performance was driven by a 10.2% increase in like-for-like sales, as well as an increase in sales space.

X5 opened an additional 784 stores in the quarter, including 513 proximity stores, 262 hard discounters under the Chizhik, five dark kitchens, and five Krasny Yar and Slata stores.

Banner Performance

Net retail sales at its Chizhik banner increased by more than threefold in the quarter, compared to the same period last year, to RUB 31.4 billion (€304.4 million), while net sales at Pyaterochka were up 18.7% year-on-year, and net sales at Perekrestok rose by 9.1% year-on-year.

Its Pyaterochka banner saw a 13.9% increase in customer visits in the quarter, driven by an increase in the number of stores, while visits to Perekrestok were up 1.7% and Chizhik saw a 300% increase, albeit off a low base.

Average basket value rose by 4.1% at group level, driven by a 4.2% increase at Perekrestok, a 7.7% increase at Perekrestok and a 7.5% decline at Chizhik.

The retailer recently announced the acquisition of 118 stores previously operated by Victoria Baltia in the Kaliningrad region, on the Baltic coast.

Online And Digital

X5's digital platforms saw a 100.9% increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) in the period, compared to the same quarter last year, while the number of orders was up 170.5%, to 19.58 million.

The retailer is continuing the 'rapid expansion of express delivery services from Pyaterochka proximity stores and Perekrestok supermarkets,' it said in a statement.

As of 30 September 2023, express delivery was available from 7,828 stores (6,801 Pyaterochka stores, 866 Perekrestok supermarkets and 161 Chizhik hard discounters) as well as 44 dark stores in 69 regions.

'X5 aims to continue to develop its express delivery services, as well as its partnerships with delivery aggregators, to provide its customers with the convenience of an omnichannel shopping experience', it added.