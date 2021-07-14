Salling Group Announces Innovation Day 2021

Published on Jul 14 2021 1:58 PM in Retail tagged: Denmark / Bilka / Fotex / Salling Group / Innovation Day 2021

Denmark's Salling Group has announced that it will showcase new non-food products at its Innovation Day 2021 event, scheduled to kick off in the autumn of this year.

All suppliers, including companies or private individuals, will have the opportunity to present their products at this year's event.

Innovative products with potential could end up on the shelves of Bilka and føtex stores, the retailer added.

Mads Rye, category director at Salling Group, said, "With over 700 stores in Denmark and even more in Poland and Germany, we constantly strive to be attractive and interesting for our customers.

"This requires us to rethink our range and selection in stores so that it is interesting to shop with us every time. That is why we need new, good products, and we hope that everyone who can see the opportunities will send us an application."

Innovation Day 2021

The company will organise Pre-Innovation Day on 6 October 2021, where all products selected from the application round will be presented to Salling Group's category managers.

The best products will then be selected and invited to the final Innovation Day 2021 on 4 November at Salling Group's headquarters in Årslev (Aarhus). A panel of judges will select the products to be included in the Group's range.

Salling Group is welcoming products from suppliers of all nationalities this year. It is not limited to Danish companies, private individuals, or suppliers, as this year's event will involve virtual participation.

International Products

Henrik Schmidt, category director at Salling Group, explained, "When we look for new products, we look all over the world. And just like Danish companies and suppliers, the standard is also high outside the country's borders.

"Our hope is that the message about Innovation Day can reach as far as possible, so that we can also give international products a chance to end up on the shelves in our stores via Innovation Day."

Salling Group will accept product submissions until 31 August and send out invitations for the Pre-Innovation Day by 10 September.

After the Pre-Innovation Day on 6 October 2021, the retailer will send out invitations for the final event, scheduled in November, by 15 October.

Last year, Salling Group announced plans to rename and merge more than 6,000 private-label SKUs under one brand.