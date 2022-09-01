Salling Group, Clever Sign Agreement For 1,000 Public Charging Points

Danish retailer Salling Group has announced it is expanding its cooperation with charging point operator Clever, with the planned rollout of 700 further charging points at its Bilka, Netto, and føtex outlets.

The move is part of the retailer's desire to play a role in the green transition within Denmark, it said in a statement.

Clever And Salling Group Partnership

Last year, Clever and føtex signed a deal on the installation of quick chargers at føtex parking lots across Denmark.

Salling Group and Clever are now expanding their cooperation with an agreement to set up more charging points across its Bilka, Netto, and føtex chains around the country, bringing the total to almost 1,000 charging points.

The majority of said points will be able to charge electric cars with lightning-fast power.

"We have a clear ambition to make it easier for our customers to make everyday choices that support the desire to reduce global warming," commented Salling Group's CSR director Henrik Vinther Olesen.

"Together with Clever, føtex is already setting up fast-charging points across the country, and with this extension of the cooperation we will create a strong nationwide network, making it even easier for Danes to choose electric vehicles. This is a big step in the right direction."

Clever, which operates Denmark's largest open charging network, said the agreement is a crucial step towards more abundant, relevant, and fully accessible charging.

Clever's CEO, Casper Kirketerp-Møller, said, "We have an ambitious strategy to build out our public infrastructure and popularise our charging network, so we can reach the government's target of 1 million green cars by 2030. The agreement with Salling Group is a huge step in this work, and with 1,000 charging points across the country, together we make it easier to get around the country as an electric car driver."

Electronic Vehicle Charging Points

Of the almost 700 charging points, 154 will be normal chargers, while the rest will be either fast or rapid chargers.

The fast chargers are capable of delivering up to 300 kW, which is equivalent to charging a car from 0-80% in less than 30 minutes.

The charging points will be located in front of the car parks of Bilka, Netto, and føtex outlets and will be freely accessible to the chains' customers and other electric car owners.

Salling Group and Clever aim to install charging points at all of the retailer's stores nationwide, but there may be individual locations where technical conditions do not allow this, the retailer said.

Construction of the charging points is underway, and it is expected that all charging points will be operational by the end of 2025.

