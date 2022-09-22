Salling Group Expands Energy-Efficiency Measures

Danish retailer Salling Group is set to utilise solar cells to cover approximately 25% of the group's energy consumption.

The retailer plans to install more cells this year and develop a range of other energy-efficiency measures as it seeks to make Netto, føtex, and Bilka leading energy producers in Danish grocery retail.

Solar Cells

The retailer will invest in installing approximately 570 solar cells in stores, warehouses, and head offices, where the heating is already turned down and the lights and coolers are switched off to cut unnecessary energy consumption.

By the end of 2022, the group estimates a total of 139 photovoltaic plants to be operational, corresponding to a production of 9.3 GWh.

CSR director at Salling Group, Henrik Vinther Olesen, said, "We have set full speed ahead with the roll-out and implementation of energy and electricity-saving measures that will help us lower our electricity consumption and thus both our bill, which has increased explosively this year, and our carbon footprint.

"Therefore, we are very pleased that in just nine months we have managed to install solar PV systems that can produce two percent of our total electricity consumption, and over the next few years the share will increase significantly."

Salling Group Energy Efficiency Measures

Of the 139 solar PV systems to be installed by 2022, most are earmarked for Polish Netto stores.

In Denmark, the rollout will include two Bilka stores, three føtex stores, a warehouse, and the head office in Årslev.

In March, Salling Group moved against rising energy prices by bringing forward all green energy investments, such as the purchase of new heat pumps, refrigeration and freezer elements, the installation of lids on all existing refrigeration units, and the aforementioned solar cell installation, all of which amounted to DKK 2.4 billion (€320 million).

Elsewhere, electric heat pumps will replace oil and gas-fired heat sources in 750 Bilka, føtex, and Netto stores in Denmark, Germany and Poland.

The group will install doors on existing refrigerators and freezers in all Netto stores in all three countries (a process already almost completed by the føtex and Bilka chains).

Older refrigerators and freezers will be replaced in 725 stores by modern and more energy-efficient models, the retailer noted.

Lastly, it will roll out other energy-reducing measures, such as switching to LEDs, or new types of LEDs in stores that have already replaced their light sources.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.