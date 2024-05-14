52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Salling Group Introduces New Pension Agreement Focusing On Climate And Health

By Dayeeta Das
Salling Group has extended its collaboration with PFA for the next five years with a new pension agreement that will focus more on climate and health.

The new agreement will ensure a pension agreement with a green footprint as well as better health offers for more employees in the company, the Danish retailer noted.

All 20,000 employees at Salling Group will have access to the new pension and health agreement from 1 July 2024.

Louise Gade, director of people, culture and sustainability at Salling Group stated, "At Salling Group, we work ambitiously and purposefully with both health and climate, which are the main priorities in our sustainability strategy.

"Therefore, these are also key points in our choice of PFA, which will ensure our employees a pension agreement with a greater focus on climate and improved health insurance."

Ole Krogh Petersen, CEO of PFA, added, "We are proud that Salling Group continues to be part of PFA's customer community. At PFA, we are committed to integrating sustainability and responsibility in the way we invest and run our business, and we are therefore pleased that Salling Group has emphasised this in the extension of the new agreement."

New Agreement

As part of the agreement, new employees at Salling Group will automatically have the opportunity to invest 25% of their pension savings in climate initiatives.

It will include investments that contribute technology and industrial solutions to the green transition, as well as projects such as solar and offshore wind farms.

Current employees will have the option to move their pension to the same climate profile that new employees are automatically enrolled in.

"When you invest your pension savings in climate-oriented investments through PFA, the goal is for the shares to emit 60% less CO2 than the world stock index. And during the course of this year, the entire product will be CO2-neutral in terms of scope 1 and 2," explained Krogh Petersen.

PFA has joined the Science Based Targets initiative and has commenced work on setting CO2 emission reduction targets.

Gade commented, "It has been important to us that PFA commits to the Science Based Targets initiative and sets both ambitious and realistic climate targets, just as we have done ourselves.

"As part of Salling Group's climate ambition, we require our suppliers to set targets for reducing their emissions, and we are therefore pleased that this has become part of the agreement."

The new agreement also has scope for improved health agreement that covers more employees than before.

The insurance will cover students and will also include a wider range of health services as well as a range of online help such as a psychologist, coach, physiotherapist, and family counselling, among others.

