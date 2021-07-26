Selex’s Sees 45% Growth In E-Commerce Channel, CosìComodo

Published on Jul 26 2021 8:23 AM in Retail tagged: Italy / Famila / Il Gigante / Megamark / Grupo Selex / CosiComodo / Dok

Italian retail group Selex recorded a 45% annual increase in sales in its e-commerce service CosìComodo during the first six months of 2021.

Offering click and collect and home delivery, Cosi Comodo currently serves 320 postcodes in Italy.

Sourcing products from the group's extensive store network, Selex offers between 12,000 to 15,000 food SKUs, including fresh and ultra-fresh products, as well as household items, personal care and pet care through CosìComodo.

Payments can be made by credit card, PayPal or in cash (when collecting groceries), while the loyalty card of each brand enables the accumulation of points and the awarding of discounts.

Earlier this year, Gruppo Selex announced that it has become the second largest player in the Italian grocery sector, with a 13.7% market share.

CosìComodo Expands Network

CosìComodo is set for further growth, with the arrival of two new brands to the network, Dok and Galassia, which have a strong presence in their local territories.

Dok is one of the best-known large-scale retailers in Southern Italy (Puglia, Molise, Basilicata and Calabria regions) and belongs to the Megamark group. Following the positive e-commerce results achieved by the Sole365 and Famila Sud brands (which joined CosìComodo at the beginning of 2020), the group now aims to expand the service to the territories covered by Dok.

Galassia, owned by Maxi Di, is present in five regions in northern Italy. It joins CosìComodo with the unveiling of services in the province of Piacenza, in Fiorenzuola.

Increased Consumer Adoption

Since its launch in 2017, CosìComodo has become one of the most widely used e-commerce portals in Italy and can be accessed online or via a smartphone application.

CosìComodo now makes available for home delivery the assortment of nine brands of the Selex Group (Dok, Mi Supermercato, Misfero, Famila, Galassia, Il Gigante, Mercato, Ipersuper Pan and Sole 365).

Gruppo Selex recently announced a scheme to improve the sustainability of its private label offering, though the use of recycled materials.

