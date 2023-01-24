Shoptalk Europe Announces Its 2023 Agenda 

Shoptalk knows that innovation isn’t a luxury – it’s business critical.

As the European retail environment is disrupted by dynamic consumer behaviours, an abundance of new digital technologies, and a challenging economic backdrop, this is the exact moment when winning businesses will look beyond the short-term and accelerate, not slow down, their digital transformation.

That’s why Shoptalk Europe will be more important than ever in 2023.

Like the established American events, the Shoptalk Europe agenda is laser-focused on helping businesses succeed in retail’s digital future.

Shoptalk’s distinctive approach to content means that attendees are guaranteed to leave with insights and perspectives simply not found anywhere else:

Shoptalk Europe hand-picks all 175+ speakers to create a stellar line-up from retail and brand giants, such as Adidas, Ahold-Delhaize, Carrefour, Decathlon, Mars, Pandora, The Coca-Cola Company, The LEGO Group, Unilever, among others.

Two-thirds of the speakers are Founders, CEOs or other C-level executives, providing a unique opportunity to hear fresh insights and actionable takeaways.

Each and every one of the panels, presentations and workshops touch on new technologies and business models, critical to future-proofing your business.

The programme is strategic and forward-looking, helping businesses escape the day-to-day and see the bigger picture of where the industry is headed.

There’s no 'pay-to-play' on the agenda, meaning Shoptalk Europe curates all speakers based on which companies and leaders are challenging established norms and accelerating the industry’s transformation across Europe and the globe.

Looking ahead to Shoptalk Europe 2023, here are five critical questions that attendees will gain insights on:

What does best-in-class customer engagement look like? How shoppers search for and discover products is changing. What emerging channels will deliver growth for my business? How do I deliver an outstanding store experience? Which tech investments will boost my revenue and profitability? What organisational changes will help me win?

Join Shoptalk Europe’s community of 3,500 retail industry decision-makers in Barcelona from 9-11 May 2023.

