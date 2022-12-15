Shoptalk Europe In Barcelona Is the Place To Meet Up Next May

Following on from its successful recent event in ExCel London, Shoptalk Europe is heading to Barcelona, Spain, for its 2023 edition, which is set to take place on 9-11 May at Fira Gran Via.

Shoptalk Europe is a sister event to Shoptalk, one of the largest get-togethers for retail and brand changemakers which takes place in Las Vegas every year, attracting some 10,000 delegates – of which some 25% are c-suite executives, and 35% are director level or above.

Since 2016, Shoptalk has skyrocketed to become America's biggest retail innovation show, while Shoptalk Europe has the same ambition to help accelerate digital transformation.

"The industry needs Shoptalk Europe, because it's good for everyone to get together," says Tim Steiner, CEO and co-founder, Ocado. "It's good to see people you know, but also to meet new people and learn about what some of the best people in the industry are doing, and meet new suppliers who can supply great solutions."

Shoptalk Europe Agenda

The programme for Shoptalk Europe 2023 will feature more than 175 senior speakers, on insightful and actionable panels, presentations and workshops, covering all aspects of retail and grocery digital transformation. All speakers are at least VP-level in their companies, while for the selected tech vendors featured, speakers are at CEO or founder level.

With this in mind, the event seeks to 'set the narrative' for the digital transformation of the retail industry, with forward-looking and strategic conversations to accelerate this transformation.

Among the topics set to be covered include:

Supply chain developments, from fulfilment to last-mile to returns

Customer engagement and inspiration through new channels and digital techniques

Developments in DTC, marketplaces, the metaverse and leveraging data

In-store experiences, store design and operations

Rapidly developing trends from retail media networks to resale

Leadership, structure and capabilities to win

Meet up Event

Meanwhile, Shoptalk Europe will also host 'six months of meetings in three days', with an extensive programme of 15 minute facilitated one on one, double opt in face to face meetings, connecting retailers and brands with technology innovators and disruptive start-ups.

Shoptalk Europe's show floor will feature more than 350 solutions providers across digital marketing, store operations and e-commerce, who will display their latest innovations and enterprising technologies.

To learn more about the extensive programme for Shoptalk Europe 2023, log on to shoptalkeurope.com.

