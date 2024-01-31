Shoptalk Europe Returns To Power Retail’s Digital Transformation

Shoptalk Europe is returning to Barcelona this June, following a hugely successful relaunch in 2023, with a purpose of facilitating the digital transformation of the European retail market.

Shoptalk aims to create the most dynamic and progressive community in European retail, focused on digital transformation and retail innovation.

It brings together the whole ecosystem: retailers, brands, technology innovators and investors, at a senior level, and over 3,000 leaders joined in 2023.

At the heart of the event is Shoptalk’s agenda-setting content programme, and in 2024 it will tackle the industry’s biggest questions to unpick how tomorrow’s consumers will discover, shop and buy, and how retailers and brands will meet their expectations. These include:

Getting beyond the AI hype to share real world case studies of applications of artificial intelligence that will transform the industry.

Tian Su, VP Personalisation & Recommendation at Zalando, heading Zalando’s market-leading work on utilising AI to deliver personalised shopping experiences, is among the 11 fantastic retailer and brand leaders sharing their experiences on a content track dedicated to groundbreaking AI applications in Retail.

What is unified commerce, what sectors is it relevant for, and what technologies and capabilities are needed to deliver it?

One of the most exciting conversations in retail is how to break down organisational silos to put the customer at the heart of any retail proposition.

Hear a track keynote from Maria Jose Barrera Rojas, Global Chief Digital Officer & E-Commerce Director, Massimo Dutti, Inditex about how she is leading the delivery of consistent cross-channel experiences to their customers.

How are industry relationships changing across Europe amid new B2B partnerships, especially driven by the growth of Retail Media Networks?

Elodie Perthuisot, CEO of Carrefour Spain and Carrefour group Chief Digital Officer, is perfectly placed to address this in her keynote.

How are brands driving differentiation, loyalty and demand and how are they using the ecosystem of retail, wholesale, marketplace, DTC, and aggregators to fulfil that demand?

One of the most compelling brand stories of 2023 was Mattel’s repositioning of Barbie.

Sanjay Luthra, EVP Managing Director Mattel EMEA & Global Head Direct to Consumer International, Mattel, will share the company's learnings from its direct-to-consumer platform, Mattel Creations, as a powerful catalyst for digital transformation and greater consumer connection.

What are next-generation customer journeys?

Stanley 1913, the team behind the viral social media sensation, the Stanley Quencher, will share how TikTok has helped transform their 110-year-old company by introducing their products to a whole new consumer.

Andréa Martins, President, EMEA & LATAM at Stanley1913 will share her perspective on how to succeed with social media and its creators.

Join Shoptalk Europe’s community of retail industry decision-makers in Barcelona from 3-5 June 2024.

For more information, visit this link. See the agenda here; and to book tickets, visit this page.

This article was written in partnership with Shoptalk.