Shoptalk Europe To Offer On-Site Childcare During Show To Support Working Parents

Shoptalk Europe, the leading European event for retail and e-commerce innovation, has announced that on-site childcare will be available for all three days of the show from 9-11 May 2023, at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Nursery care for children ages six months to eight years will be provided at the event, free of charge, to all registered Shoptalk Europe attendees.

Hannah Redfern, Event Director, Shoptalk Europe, said, "Our content programming focuses on how new technologies and business models are disrupting and shaping the future of the retail industry and that extends to how initiatives that champion equality can help companies recruit and retain top talent.

“As a working mother, I understand firsthand what a profound impact support with childcare can have on parents’ ability to succeed professionally and I am particularly proud to be introducing this service on-site at Shoptalk Europe this year."

Working parents, especially working mothers, have long struggled to balance workplace and childcare responsibilities.

A 2022 report from the European Institute for Gender Equality found that 40% of women and 21% of men in the EU spend at least 4 hours per weekday caring for children or grandchildren under age 12.

Shoptalk has long been committed to using its events to elevate the voices of women leaders and its mission includes achieving gender parity among speakers across its portfolio.

Half of confirmed speakers at Shoptalk Europe this year are women.

Katharina Sutch, Director of Shopper & Omnichannel Activation, The LEGO Group, said, “Having on-site childcare provided will make it easier for attendees to focus, engage and work at Shoptalk Europe. I cannot wait to hear the feedback on this additional game-changing service as a very tangible way of supporting working parents and guardians."

More than 3,500 attendees are expected at Shoptalk Europe this May and hundreds of industry leaders from more than 45 countries have already signed up.

Childcare services at Shoptalk Europe will be provided by Nipperbout, the UK’s most trusted provider of mobile crèches and children’s activity entertainment, which has been delivering event childcare to exhibitions, conferences and festivals for 29 years.

The deadline to book a childcare slot at the show is 3 April 2023.

To learn more, book a ticket and confirm a childcare slot, visit Shoptalk Europe.

