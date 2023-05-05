}

52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Spanish Retailer Consum Sees Full-Year Revenue Go Up By 14.4%

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Spanish cooperative retailer Consum has reported a 14.4% increase in revenue, to €3.86 billion, in its 2022 financial year, although profit was down.

Profit for the year stood at €57.7 million – a 15% reduction on the previous year – due to a reduction in margins, as the retailer sought to contain price rises.

In addition, an increase in investments (12.9%) and a recruitment drive impacted its profits for the year, the group noted.

Sales Volumes

During 2022, Consum increased sales volumes by 11.7%, which is two percentage points higher than the average for the Spanish grocery sector, the group noted, while it grew sales in its online business by 7.3% (€65.8 million).

ADVERTISEMENT

It invested €168.4 million in new stores and refurbishments, which included 12 company-owned stores and 38 franchise stores, under the Charter banner.

Elsewhere, 41 stores were refurbished, to adapt them to the group’s new operating model.

Consum Network

As a result of the new openings, Consum now has a network of 874 stores – of which 477 are company owned and 403 trade under the Charter banner – in Valencia, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, Andalusia and Aragon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group holds 4.5% of the overall Spanish market, making it the sixth-biggest player in the large distribution sector.

In 2022, Consum updated its Integrated Environmental Plan with a focus on two key goals: decarbonisation and implementing a circular economy for resources. As part of this effort, the cooperative has achieved an 86.3% reduction in its carbon footprint since 2015.

This was made possible through the use of negative-temperature refrigerant gases, fed with CO2 in newly opened stores, the implementation of eco-efficient supermarkets, and improvements in logistics fleet vehicles.

Read More: Consum Expands Charter Retail Chain, Exceeds 400 Stores

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Denmark
2
Retail

Aldi Targets 50 Store Openings In Spain This Year
3
Retail

Shoptalk Europe To Kick Off In Barcelona Next Week
4
Retail

Peruvian Cuisine Gains Popularity In European Markets
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com