Spain's DIA To Invest €130m In 2022 To Help Households Battle Inflation

Spanish retailer DIA has pledged to invest nearly €130 million this year in promotions, available both in its shops and online channels.

Through this initiative, the retailer aims to cushion the impact of the current inflationary trend on customers and guarantee their ability to save.

The promotions include, among others, discounts in product categories of up to 25%, or weekly promotions on more than 200 products.

According to the retailer, shopping for DIA's own-brand products leads to an average annual savings of 20-25% in a Spanish household.

In September, the company has introduced additional measures, such as special discounts for Club DIA customers, €20 bonuses for first-time online shoppers, and the possibility of saving up to €8 per month on electricity bills thorough its partner programme.

Offers for Club DIA members include, among others, discount coupons, savings of up to 40% on their favourite products, benefits from special prices for members of the club, and exclusive advantages from the Club DIA partner network.

In the past year, supermarket chains have increased their prices by 9.4%, DIA noted citing Spanish consumer organisation, OCU, and added that price rise in its retail chains was below average at 8.5%.

Focus On Private Label

The retailer has also transformed its own-brand range, New Quality, which now offers over 1,500 renewed SKUs. This figure is expected to rise to 1,800 by the end of the year, DIA noted.

The range is available in DIA's stores as well as online, highlighting the changes that the products have undergone in terms of quality, usability, sustainability and transparency.

The range features products from nearly 1,215 national suppliers, which means that 96% of purchases are made in Spain.

The company has pledged to offer more seasonal and local products in its shops, promote regional varieties, and restock inventories on a daily basis.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.