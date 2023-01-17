SPAR Austria Offers 900 Trainee Positions In 2023

SPAR Austria has announced that it is offering 900 positions for trainees in 24 different areas in retail for the year 2023.

After the training programme, the organisation offers trainees various learning and development opportunities.

The company is accepting applications from people interested in commencing training at SPAR Austria in the autumn of this year.

'A Range Of Opportunities'

Hans K Reisch, deputy chairman of the SPAR Austria board, said, "Young people are in a discovery phase. The job choice people make at the age of 14 or 15 can sometimes feel not quite right in later years, or they might want to venture in a different area later on.

"With 24 different training professions and a large variety of jobs, SPAR Austria gives young people a range of opportunities. Training at SPAR lays a secure professional foundation and is the cornerstone for further development within the SPAR Austria Group."

The retailer noted that, in recent years, it has become more difficult to fill available training positions due to demographic developments.

As part of its efforts to attract motivated young people, the retailer is offering employees a loyalty bonus and various discounts on insurance.

In total, trainees can earn additional bonuses worth over €6,700 during their training with the retailer, SPAR Austria added.

Trainees At SPAR Austria

SPAR Austria's trainee programme offers a starting point for a career path for people, irrespective of their previous experiences.

Trainees have team members at their side to answer questions, offer support and advice, and treat each other with respect.

They are accompanied by experienced trainers and receive regular feedback.

Personal development is a central element at SPAR Austria for trainees and its additional training courses include green champion, Fairtrade ambassador, and meat or cheese expert, among others.

