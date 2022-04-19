SPAR Netherlands And Just Eat Launch Delivery Pilot

SPAR Netherlands has teamed up with Thuisbezorgd.nl, part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, to test a grocery delivery service in the Netherlands via the platform.
The pilot will offer a wide range of more than 1,000 selected products from the chain, ranging from bread, milk and other fresh ingredients to toiletries and other last-minute necessities.
The groceries will be delivered from 20 SPAR Netherlands stores across the country and will be rolled out to more stores should the pilot be successful.
'King Of Convenience'
As part of SPAR Netherlands' new strategy, the group aims to shift focus onto convenience for the customer.
A large part of this will be realised in the form of online convenience, with the retailer's online proposition being developed to fit seamlessly into the concept of convenience.
John van der Ent, general manager SPAR Netherlands, said, “SPAR's ambition is to become the King of Convenience. To be there for any place, any time, whoever you are. Close by, with surprising, tasty and healthy products in a hospitable and involved environment.
“We remain SPAR that we have been since 1932, but have evolved considerably. In a world where the traditional out-of-home market is merging with the retail channel and where digitisation is playing an increasingly important role with the emergence of meal and flash delivery services.”
"We have been working with SPAR for years, for example, we already offer drinks and sandwiches from The Tosti Club. It was natural to do business with them and to combine their operational expertise and scale with Thuisbezorgd.nl. It is even easier for consumers to order groceries via the Thuisbezorgd.nl app," added Gijs Weterings, country manager of Thuisbezorgd.nl.
