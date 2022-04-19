SPAR Netherlands And Just Eat Launch Delivery Pilot

SPAR Netherlands has teamed up with Thuisbezorgd.nl, part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, to test a grocery delivery service in the Netherlands via the platform.

The pilot will offer a wide range of more than 1,000 selected products from the chain, ranging from bread, milk and other fresh ingredients to toiletries and other last-minute necessities.

The groceries will be delivered from 20 SPAR Netherlands stores across the country and will be rolled out to more stores should the pilot be successful.

'King Of Convenience'