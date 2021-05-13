SPAR Denmark Partners With Too Good To Go

Published on May 13 2021 11:59 AM in Retail tagged: food waste / Too Good To Go / Dagrofa / SPAR Denmark

Retail giant SPAR has partnered with food waste management group Too Good To Go to combat food waste across all of its stores in Denmark.

The collaboration will see the retailer reduce food waste by up to 144 tonnes per year.

Global Agreement

This move is the latest as part of a global agreement between SPAR International and Too Good To Go, and is Too Good To Go's largest collaboration to date.

Having initially tested the Too Good To Go app in 27 stores, the retailer decided to introduce the initiative to all stores nationwide.

Boasting a network of 144 stores, with more expected to follow, SPAR Denmark believes the partnership will result in a reduction in food waste of up to 144 tonnes every year, corresponding to 361 tonnes of CO2.

Esben Keller, chain director for SPAR, Min Købmand and Let-Køb, said, "We are very pleased with the collaboration with Too Good To Go, which is an important step towards our goal of reducing food waste by minimum 50% before the end of 2030.

"Customers have welcomed the idea in our test stores, and we look forward to, together with consumers, saving many more meals throughout the country."

Too Good To Go

The agreement with Too Good To Go is expected to be implemented in a majority of SPAR stores across the country before the end of 2021.

Customers will be able to pick up a 'lucky bag' of surplus goods through Too Good To Go’s app in their local SPAR supermarket, often consisting of items, such as bread, close to its expiry date.

"I am of course very happy and proud that we are now taking the fight against food waste to a whole new level in collaboration with SPAR. Before long, as many as 9,000 European SPAR stores will be in the app, making the collaboration the ultimate biggest in Too Good To Go's lifetime. SPAR deserves great respect for showing the way at European level," said Heidi Boye, country manager for Too Good To Go, Denmark.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.