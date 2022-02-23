SPAR UK Names New Non-Executive Chair Of Food Distributors Board

SPAR UK has announced the appointment of Nick Bunker as non-executive chair of the SPAR Food Distributors (SFD) board.

Bunker succeeds Martin Agnew, joint chair of SPAR regional partner Henderson Group, who has held the position since 2011.

Agnew will continue to serve as a director on the SFD Board, the retailer added.

SFD Board Actions

Over the past 12 months, the retailer has focused investments into the brand, stores, ranges, technology, and infrastructure to support the sales and profitability of independent convenience businesses.

The SFD board works on behalf of SPAR UK to facilitate efficient and effective partnership between its five businesses and bring mutual commercial and customer benefit.

This is the first time SPAR has elected a chair from outside the organisation, in a move to ensure the business maximises future opportunities and successful growth.

Nick Bunker

Bunker is an accomplished professional with extensive board and stakeholder experience. He has held several chairman and director roles over 25 years across public, family, PE, and JV businesses.

He spent thirteen years with Kraft Foods, both in the UK and internationally.

In 2010, he was appointed president of Kraft Foods & Cadbury (now Mondelēz) and led the integration in the UK/Ireland.

He also served as the CEO at KP Snacks for five years and as managing director of Pladis from 2017-2019.

Speaking on his appointment, Nick Bunker said, "I am delighted to be joining the Board of SPAR Food Distributors and look forward to supporting the business’ ambitious and collaborative growth plans.

"The convenience market is evolving. The SPAR brand has significant potential to develop further through its focus on compelling neighbourhood stores which deliver value, service and a great product range for customers."

