Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

SPAR UK Names New Non-Executive Chair Of Food Distributors Board

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

SPAR UK has announced the appointment of Nick Bunker as non-executive chair of the SPAR Food Distributors (SFD) board.

Bunker succeeds Martin Agnew, joint chair of SPAR regional partner Henderson Group, who has held the position since 2011.

Agnew will continue to serve as a director on the SFD Board, the retailer added.

SFD Board Actions

Over the past 12 months, the retailer has focused investments into the brand, stores, ranges, technology, and infrastructure to support the sales and profitability of independent convenience businesses.

The SFD board works on behalf of SPAR UK to facilitate efficient and effective partnership between its five businesses and bring mutual commercial and customer benefit.

This is the first time SPAR has elected a chair from outside the organisation, in a move to ensure the business maximises future opportunities and successful growth.

Nick Bunker

Bunker is an accomplished professional with extensive board and stakeholder experience. He has held several chairman and director roles over 25 years across public, family, PE, and JV businesses.

He spent thirteen years with Kraft Foods, both in the UK and internationally.

In 2010, he was appointed president of Kraft Foods & Cadbury (now Mondelēz) and led the integration in the UK/Ireland.

He also served as the CEO at KP Snacks for five years and as managing director of Pladis from 2017-2019.

Speaking on his appointment, Nick Bunker said, "I am delighted to be joining the Board of SPAR Food Distributors and look forward to supporting the business’ ambitious and collaborative growth plans.

"The convenience market is evolving. The SPAR brand has significant potential to develop further through its focus on compelling neighbourhood stores which deliver value, service and a great product range for customers."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Polska Rolls Out ‘Outlet’ Concept In More Stores
2
Retail

X5 Group, Sber Discuss Potential Expansion Of Partnership
3
Retail

Greenyard Sees Like-For-Like Sales Go Up By 1.2% In First Nine Months
4
Retail

Britain's M&S Announces Tie-Up With Clinique
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com